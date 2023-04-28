TigerCon brings life to the library

0 0

The Salvatore G. Rotella Digital Library and Learning Resource Center’s food lounge bustled with life when the second annual TigerCon opened. Various students and local vendors could be found in the main lounge displaying and selling their work.

A Smash Bros. and Super Mario Kart competition took place in DL 206 for students to participate in. Three guest speakers were also present throughout the event to share their experiences and work in the world of art.

TigerCon is an event coordinated by the Digital Library, Associated Students of Riverside City College (ASRCC) and faculty of the college.

“Most of the vendors here are students, so this event allows them to showcase their work, see other artists’ work and connect with the community,” Daniel Slota, outreach librarian, said. “Art inspires across the board. It is a human trait and need that transcends pathways and majors.”

He states local advertising during the downtown Riverside Arts Walk and across campus helped to further promote them.

One of the main highlights was that almost every vendor who attended the event were current RCC students.

Leah Magdalemo was one of the student vendors selling stickers and homemade paintings. Being a vendor from the first TigerCon, she made a return to continue networking and growing her community outreach.

“I have met so many people here at the event and I was able to make a lot of new connections,” Magdalemo said.

Victoria Reyes, another student vendor, used this as an opportunity to expose her work as a studio arts major and aspiring illustrator to the community at the college.

“It’s awesome RCC actually provides events like this to young artists like me, who are barely getting their feet in the world of art, to gain exposure in a safe and welcoming environment,” Reyes said. “This environment is the perfect stepping stone for artists. It really is a learning environment like what can I do better next time and seeing examples of artists’ work.”

She said many people gave her feedback on how to improve her business practices and style.

Reyes appreciates the constructive criticism and hopes to utilize it to grow.

“Practice makes progress. As long as you continue, stay consistent and stay innovative, your art is going to take you a lot of places,” she shared.

Both student vendors said the money they earned from TigerCon will be used to improve their art and business.

