Riverside City College’s softball team loses after holding early lead against Pasadena City College

Riverside City College Tiger Chloe Lockhart fires the ball down for a strike during the game with the Pasadena City College Lancers on April 1. Tigers lost to the Lancers 7-4. (Photos by Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

RCC Tiger Marina Montalvo races to third base to end the inning during the game with the Pasadena City College Lancers on April 1.

Confusion at home base after a bad throw home leaves the way open for the Pasadena City College Lancers to score during the game on April 1.

Tigers advance to third base during the game with the Pasadena City College Lancers on April 1.

By Jesus Coronel

An early lead looked like a promising victory but turned into a blown lead for the Riverside City College softball team April 1.

Four straight singles in the second inning gave RCC the early lead against the Pasadena City College Lancers, and the inning was capped off by a two RBI single from sophomore center fielder Sophia Franco-Colis.

That was the last RBI the team saw for the game.

The Lancers started their comeback with an RBI single from sophomore shortstop Danielle Ruiz in the third inning.

Pasadena sophomore right fielder Gabi Perez hit an RBI single in the fourth inning, then a wild pitch from freshman reliever Chloe Lockhart allowed another run to score.

“We started to lose focus in the middle of the game,” freshman starting pitcher Ereka Gibbs said.

Riverside City College Tiger Cassidy Cooper knocks the pitch out over the infield for an easy base hit uring the game with the Pasadena City College Lancers on April 1. Tigers lost to the Lancers 7-4. (Stephen Day |Viewpoints)

After a scoreless fifth inning from both teams, the Tigers committed several fielding errors throughout the top of the sixth inning that allowed the Lancers to score three more runs.

First, Perez scored when Riverside made an error on a bunt. Then freshman catcher Cassidy Cooper overthrew second on a steal, which allowed another run to score in the process.

What looked like a routine single from sophomore pinch hitter Arlyne Ruiz became an RBI double after a missed throw to second base, allowing another run to score.

“We were chipping away, but once we trailed it was hard to get out of the deficit,” Franco-Colis said. “I feel like the ball (when) fielding was eating us up.”

Head Coach Michelle Daddona expressed her concerns with the defense after the struggles throughout the game.

“We were playing pretty well, but we had some miscommunication on defense,” she said. “We weren’t in the right spots, we didn’t execute our plays, and it led to mistakes that ended up being too much for us to overcome.”

The bats went cold for the Tigers offense as they lost the game 7-4, extending the team’s losing streak to two games.

Even though the team had a collapse, Daddona is confident that if the team plays like they did up until that point, they can compete in every game for the rest of the season.

“We didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, but overall, we are happy with what we did,” she said. “As long as we do that, we will be in contention to win every game.”

The Tigers will look to end the losing streak at the Evans Sports Complex on April 3 against Southwestern College.

