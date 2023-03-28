Riverside City College’s softball team wins third straight game against San Diego City College

0 0

San Diego City Knight Jill Begley stumbles over second base while infielder Sarah Franco-Colis looks down, having tagged her out after Begley failed to tag up after the pop fly was caught, giving the Riverside City College Tigers a double play during the game on March 28. Tigers defeated the Knights 7-1. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Tiger Cassidy Cooper tags out the runner who made an attempt for home after tagging up giving the Riverside City College Tigers another double play in the game against San Diego City Knights on March 28. Tigers defeated the Knights 7-1. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Tiger Alyssa Carlisle runs home without contest after Cassidy Cooper hit a triple to bring in two runs during the game against San Diego City Knights at Riverside City College on March 28. Tiger defeated the Knights 7-1. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

By Jair Ramirez

After a slow start at the plate and early lapse in defense, bats got hot and the team played lock down defense.

“It took us a minute to pick up the energy,” freshman catcher Cassidy Cooper said.

The Riverside City College softball team cruised to its third straight victory after defeating the San Diego City College Knights.

“We just wanted to keep going on what we’ve been doing, which is building on good softball,” head coach Michelle Daddona said.

The Knights only run came in the first inning after a batter reached on an error. Defensively, RCC made all the right plays after that behind a strong pitching performance from freshman Ereka Gibbs. She pitched a complete game, only giving up one unearned run.

RCC got things going in the third inning with a two-run triple by Cooper.

“I was just trying to get something out in front and making sure that I hit it on the ground or at least in a line,” Cooper said.

The Tigers scored in every inning after that for the rest of the game while shutting out the Knights.

Tiger Sophia Franco-Colis knocks one past the infield to get on base during the game against San Diego City Knights at Riverside City College on March 28. Tigers defeated the Knights 7-1. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Everytime SDCC looked like they were getting back into the game, RCC made a great defensive play to shut them down.

With two runners on, SDCC’s Lenika Padilla lined out to sophomore center fielder Sophia Franco-Colis who threw to second to complete the double play to end the top half of the fourth inning.

In the following inning with the bases loaded and one out, the Knights flew out to sophomore right fielder Alexis Pelayo who then threw out the runner tagging up at home.

Pelayo’s strong arm kept runners from advancing bases throughout the whole game.

She also had a great day at the plate going three for three, with a double and two runs scored.

“Our bats were on fire and our defense was on point,” Pelayo said.

Freshman designated player Adrianna Montalvo had two runs batted in.

RCC won 7-1 in front of their home crowd and have won five out of their last seven games.

The Tigers are 11-12 after a 1-5 start to the season.

“We’re just focusing one day at a time,” Daddona said.

Riverside’s next game will be away against Golden West College on March 29.

