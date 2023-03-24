News briefs – issue 10

0 0

By Annabel Silva

RCCD Board of Trustees swear in new Chief of Police

On March 21 during the Board of Trustees meeting Christopher Kano was sworn in by Trustee Mary Figueroa as the new Chief of Police.

Wrong-way driver kills four people on Chino Hills freeway

A wrong way driver caused a six vehicle collision March 19 on southbound State Route 71 at Chino Hills Parkway. One of the vehicles was completely in flames. Four out of the six victims and the wrong-way driver were killed on the scene, two of the victims are now in the hospital. Identities have not been released yet.

Resident of Lake Arrowhead was killed in a hit-and-run crash

California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit-and-run March 16. James White, 64 year-old resident who was walking alongside Highway 189 in Lake Arrowhead was struck by an oncoming vehicle. White was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are still looking for any more information regarding the accident.

Riverside residents gather to bring back a local historic theater after a fire last month

Riverside residents are working together to bring back the Riverside Community Players Theater. Props, equipment and furniture were destroyed during a fire last month. Investigators are still trying to identify the suspect who started the fire. The inside of the theater was not badly damaged. The community plans to come together to have more security over this historic building making it better than before.

