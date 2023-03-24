Life briefs – issue 10

0 0

By Julia Goldman

Wild Scenic Film Festival & EcoFair

With assistance from Riverside City College’s student government, the Associated Students of Riverside City College, theWild and Scenic Film Festival will be held all day March 24 in the Digital Library. From 5-7 p.m. that same day, the RCC and Student Sustainability Collective will feature their environmental activism works with the EcoFair in the DL breezeway.

“That’s What She Said…” : A panel of women’s conversations, experiences and narratives in the professional world

A conversation surrounding the unique set of issues women face when leading their lives and careers are being addressed by a team of esteemed faculty March 28 from 12:30-2 p.m. in the Hall of Fame in the Bradshaw Building. The panelists will be sharing their research, interests and personal experiences. Attendees will also receive an entry for a self care basket.

STEM Connections

The Career Center, in collaboration with the STEM Division, will hold an event to provide students in the STEM department with connections to college programs and clubs, summer research experiences and transfer opportunities. The event will be held within the DL breezeway on March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bunny Hop

ASRCC and various RCC clubs will hide eggs in the Quad courtyard on April 6 from 5-7 p.m. Children will also have the chance to participate in various activities set up by the attending clubs.

The Drowsy Chaperone

The RCC Musical Theater Department is performing “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” in the Landis Auditorium on April 6 from 7-9 p.m.

If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to life.viewpointsonline@gmail.com.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.