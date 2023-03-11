Crime report Oct. 3 – Oct. 17

0 0

By Alondra Montes-Martinez

County crime log

Man fatally shot at Lake Elsinore

On Feb. 26, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3800 block of Via Majorca, La Cresta. Deputies found Andrew Cisneros, 35, with gunshot wounds. According to the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Department, when paramedics arrived at the scene Cisneros has succumbed to his injuries. Investigators have now identified one of the suspects to be Jose Daniel Aguilar, 29, who was then arrested March 5 after a traffic stop. The investigation is currently on-going and no further information has been released.

Man found dead at residence

According to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department, Perris Station responded to a request for a welfare check March 6. Upon arriving at the scene, officials found signs of forced entry. Deputies entered the residence and located the deceased body of a 78-year-old male with signs of trauma. No other person was found in the residence or property. An investigation is underway, the victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Concentrated cannabis sold to minors through social media app called ‘Atomic Clouds’

In February, Southwest Sheriff’s Station allegedly discovered vape pens, containing concentrated cannabis, being sold to juveniles who middle and high schools throughout Temecula and French Valley. Investigators revealed the two suspects to be Anthony Harry Mathisen, 18, and Catherine Hickisch, 18. Mathisen and Hickisch sold concentrated cannabis and psilocybin using a social media mobile delivery service, “Atomic Clouds.” On March 3, Mathisen and Hickisch were later arrested at Mathisen’s residence where they were taken to the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center and charged for the distribution of marijuana to minors.

Riverside City College campus crime log

February 7

Crime: Trespassing

Location: Evans Field

Status: There is no current status available or arrests at this time.

February 8

Crime: Vandalism

Location: Wheelock Stadium

Status: There is no current status available or arrests at this time.

February 10

Crime: Trespassing, burglary tools, felony warrant service, probation violation

Location: Parking Lot G

Status: Booked

February 10

Crime: Trespassing, burglary tools, felony warrant service, possession of drug paraphernalia

Location: Parking Lot G

Status: Booked

February 13

Crime: Traffic collision – hit and run

Location: Parking Structure

Status: There is no status available or arrest at this time.

February 14

Crime: Stolen vehicle

Location: Parking Lot C

Status: There is no status available or arrest at this time.

If you feel you or others’ safety is at risk, please contact the Riverside Community College District Police Department at 951-222-8171 for non-emergency calls, and in case of emergency, call 9-1-1.

If a crime is witnessed and you wish to report to local authorities call the on campus police.

