Chew The Clock Podcast 16 – New Segments Galore!

Episode description

Episode 16 is here! Peter is back this week to do a deep dive on the women’s basketball playoff game. Then, Peter is introducing a few new segments: The Podium, The Hayden Kulick Power Hour and Buzzer Beater!

Time stamps:

The end of a Cinderella story. (Women’s basketball – 0:58)

The Podium aka top games.(Top 3 games – 6:23)

Hayden Kulick Power Hour on track and field. (Hayden Kulick – 8:25)

Buzzer Beater aka pro sports update. (Pro sports lightning round – 25:07)

