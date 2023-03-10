Sports briefs – issue 9

By Izaiah Cerratos
Basketball
The Riverside City College men’s basketball team fell short in the second round of the California Community College Athletics Association Southern Regional playoffs losing 94-77 to East Los Angeles College. Men’s basketball finished the season with a record of 17-13.
The Tigers women’s basketball team suffered a 66-54 defeat to Mt. San Antonio College in the third round of the CCCAA Southern Regional playoffs. RCC ended the season with a record of 21-10.
Golf
The Tigers’ golf team placed 10th at the Riverside Invitational with a score of 404 on Feb. 27.
Swimming & Diving
The men’s swimming & diving team placed 3rd at the first Orange Empire Conference meet on March 3.
The women’s swimming & diving team placed 2nd at the OEC meet.
Tennis
The men’s tennis team lost to Irvine Valley College 5-4 on March 7. The Tigers are 6-2 on the season.
The women’s tennis team defeated Cypress College 6-3 on March 7. RCC is 5-2 for the season.
Baseball
RCC baseball defeated Golden West College 3-2 on March 7. The Tigers have a record of 12-4 overall on the season.
Softball
The softball team defeated Golden West College with a score of 10-2 on March 3. RCC has a record of 4-8 for the season.
