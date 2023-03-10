Sports briefs – issue 9

0 0

By Izaiah Cerratos

Basketball

The Riverside City College men’s basketball team fell short in the second round of the California Community College Athletics Association Southern Regional playoffs losing 94-77 to East Los Angeles College. Men’s basketball finished the season with a record of 17-13.

The Tigers women’s basketball team suffered a 66-54 defeat to Mt. San Antonio College in the third round of the CCCAA Southern Regional playoffs. RCC ended the season with a record of 21-10.

Golf

The Tigers’ golf team placed 10th at the Riverside Invitational with a score of 404 on Feb. 27.

Swimming & Diving

The men’s swimming & diving team placed 3rd at the first Orange Empire Conference meet on March 3.

The women’s swimming & diving team placed 2nd at the OEC meet.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team lost to Irvine Valley College 5-4 on March 7. The Tigers are 6-2 on the season.

The women’s tennis team defeated Cypress College 6-3 on March 7. RCC is 5-2 for the season.

Baseball

RCC baseball defeated Golden West College 3-2 on March 7. The Tigers have a record of 12-4 overall on the season.

Softball

The softball team defeated Golden West College with a score of 10-2 on March 3. RCC has a record of 4-8 for the season.

If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to sports.viewpointsonline@gmail.com.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.