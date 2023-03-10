News briefs – issue 9

0 0

By Alondra Montes-Martinez

UC Riverside decrease police force

UCR decreased the number of police forces to implement a new task force of behavioral health specialists known as the Student Well-being, Intervention and Follow-Through, or SWIFT. To respond to individuals experiencing mental health crises. A vehicle called the SWIFT van, not a police car, will transport those students in need of mental health assistance to deescalate the situation.

County health inspectors shut down two local restaurants

Feb. 23 the Riverside County Health Inspector shut down two local restaurants, Ortiz Panaderia located on Iowa Ave. for cockroach and rodent infestations, including no working restrooms. The franchise Cookie Plug located in Moreno Valley was closed on Feb. 16 due to plumbing backup and unfit wastewater disposal. Ortiz Panaderia is expected to reopen on March 2, while Cookie Plug reopened on Feb. 27.

Wrong way driver crashes, killing motorist and passenger

March 5 a sedan speeding the wrong way on California State Route 91 in Corona crashed head on with a motorist killing the driver and passenger. The wrong-way driver was identified Matthew Pineda, 24, according to a report by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

LGBTQ+ activist event

Dana Johnson and Khalid White hosted a screening and workshop to spread awareness for the LGBTQ+ community on March 2 and 3 at Riverside City College. The two-day event consisted of a documentary screening on the importance of LGBTQ+ inclusion and hands-on activities explaining the different acronyms with specific definitions that define this community. The event overall was to establish a space everyone’s identity is affirmed and where they can continuously embrace their originality and identity.

