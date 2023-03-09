RCC softball loses by mercy rule to Cypress College

0 0

Riverside City College Tiger, Chloe Lockhart, was brought into pitch in the second inning after a disappointing first inning from Ereka Gibbs. Chloe faced 25 batters before the game was called via the mercy rule. (Photos by Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

RCC Tiger, Cassidy Cooper, tags out the runner at home during the first inning of the game against the Cypress Chargers on March 8.

RCC Tiger, Sophia Franco-Colis, gets under the fly ball to center field and catches it for the out against the Cypress Chargers on March 8.

By Xavier Constantino

After a convincing win over Golden West College, the Riverside City College Tigers looked to keep the momentum going when they took on the Cypress College Chargers for the first time this season.

Unfortunately, the Tigers’ offensive and defensive woes lead to a mercy-rule loss at home.

“We just made too many mistakes,” head coach Michelle Dadonna said.

Freshman pitcher Ereka Gibbs ran into trouble quickly. Gibbs gave up four runs in the first inning while hitting a batter, putting the Tigers in a hole.

Fellow freshman pitcher Chloe Lockhart was put into the game in the second inning after the rough first inning to try and stop the Chargers’ momentum. However, after a walk, Lockhart would see herself in a similar situation with the bases loaded.

It was all Cypress from then on.

The Chargers would continue to score two more runs in the second, another three in the third inning and a single run in the fourth and fifth innings.

Riverside City College Tiger, Adrianna Montalvo, tags out the runner at third during the game against the Cypress Chargers on March 8. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Alyssa Carlisle got a rare hit for RCC in the third inning with a line drive single into left field.

In the fourth inning, The Tigers finally responded to the threat of the mercy rule by scoring three runs, one by a passed ball by the Chargers catcher Caitlin Bowerman. The other two came from a home run from sophomore second-baseman Sarah Franco-Colis.

All Riverside had to do was limit Cypress from scoring and keep the offensive momentum to force a comeback.

It was easier said than done with the Chargers taking advantage of mistakes made by the Tigers’ defense, adding to their lead.

Cypress kept the RCC bats cold in the fifth inning to end the game by a mercy rule.

“I believe that as a team we should lift each other up,” sophomore infielder Alicia Fitzgerald said.

Some fans seemed like the result was to be expected. Some exclaimed, “Well, it is Cypress. You can only do your best.”

The Tigers are now 4-9 on the season. They look to turn things around when they travel to face the Orange Coast Pirates on March 11.

