Chew The Clock Podcast 15 – Basketball, Rainouts, and Pro Baseball

Episode description

This week Peter does a deep dive on the women’s basketball team and looks at their playoff run and looks at what the recent rain delays have done for the spring sports teams. Then, Hayden Kulick joins the show as the two talk about pro baseball.

Time stamps:

Cinderella Story in the playoffs. (Women’s Basketball- 0:45)

A good season finishes too soon. (Men’s Basketball- 3:35)

Rescheduling and adjusting practices. (Rain Delays- 4:57)

SoCal Sports Update is back! (Southern California Sports- 7:41)

Talking baseball with Hayden. (Baseball- 13:17)

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC

