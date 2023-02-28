NEWS BRIEF: Black History Month keynote speaker Deshauna Barber

0 0

Riverside City College invited motivational speaker Deshauna Barber to speak to students Feb. 23 at the Landis Performing Arts Center in honor of Black History Month.

“When I look at Black History Month, it reminds me of human strength,” Barber said.

“It reminds me that I have no excuse not to chase the things I want in this lifetime.”

President and CEO of Service Women’s Action Network, Barber has academic degrees in business administration, computer information systems and organizational leadership.

“I’m just excited to be able to share my story with you all about leadership and perseverance,” she said.

Barber’s journey began when pageant recruiter Leslie Morton suggested she try out for the Miss USA pageant. Barber took this advice and consistently competed for seven years until being crowned.

She shared stories about uncomfortable experiences throughout her career because there wasn’t anyone she related to.

“I walk into this motivational speaking space and I don’t see any pageant girls,” she said. “I don’t see any veterans, I don’t see any black women… I don’t see people that look like me.”

Barber spoke about not wanting to regret missed opportunities or take the easy way out of new and complex challenges.

Currently, Barber is traveling across the United States and internationally to share her experience in the military and in pageants, and her intent to inspire people worldwide.

