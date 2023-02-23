Chew The Clock Podcast 14 – Recapping the Winter and Previewing the Spring

0 0

Episode description

Chew the Clock is back! Peter has returned from the winter break and is joined by Hayden Kulick. This episode, the duo discusses football transfers, the basketball seasons and looks ahead at how the spring teams may do.

Time stamps:

A recap of the football transfers. (Transfers- 0:55)

Playoff basketball is upon us. (Men’s and Women’s Basketball- 3:48)

A preview of the spring teams. (Spring Sports- 7:28)

