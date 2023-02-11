Riverside City College loses 7-1 to Palomar College

0 0

By Jesus Coronel

The Riverside City College baseball team had a rough showcase against the Palomar Comets as they lost 7-1 on Feb. 10 at the Evans Sports Complex.

An offensive struggle ensued as the Tigers were only able to get five hits total while the Comets were able to amass nine.“We didn’t execute in certain moments,” left fielder Adrian Arechiga said.

The first three innings saw no runs scored. That changed in the fourth inning when Comets catcher Hunter Stencil hit an RBI single to give Palomar a 1-0 lead. Another run followed after Palomar became more aggressive with their baserunning.

Multiple runs followed as designated hitter Carter Hain drove a hit to right field for a two RBI Double in the fifth inning. Following that third baseman Kyle Harvey hit a groundout to second base, driving in a run in the process.

The Tigers would not get a run on the board until the seventh inning when pinch hitter Derek Hurtado was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. But by then, it was too late to gain momentum to make a comeback.

“We didn’t do our best, we came here lackadaisical,” right fielder Nathan Aldaz said.

The Comets were able to shut out the Tigers for the rest of the game while adding another run on to their lead in the eighth inning.

“Hopefully, we can continue to grow and adjust better, but we need to compete better as well,” head coach Rudy Arguelles said.

The Tigers aren’t worried about this loss because they know they can bounce back and reach their potential.

“It’s all about mentality,” Arechiga said. “I know we have the skills to compete at this level.”

The Tigers stand at 5-3 eight games into the season.

