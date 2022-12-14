EDITORS’ EATS: Somethin’ about the ‘Spot’

0 0

A mural on the outside wall shows the Beignet Spot logo with beignets that have arms and legs and fruity hats on Dec. 13 at the Beignet Spot. (Photos by Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

An employee at the Beignet Spot takes an order from a customer on Dec. 13.

A dining area with hanging plants, and tables and booths, at the Beignet Spot on Dec. 13.

A beignet, having been dipped, has caramel drizzling off it at the Beignet Spot, on Dec. 13.

By Angie Escalante & John Michael Guerrero

Downtown Riverside’s latest restaurant addition serves quality-made and authentic Caribbean creole foods.

The Beignet Spot is family owned and run by the Alce family. They opened their first restaurant in Redlands named Dhat Island. Following a rise of popularity in beignets at their first restaurant, they decided to open another shop in the heart of Riverside.

A beignet is similar to a traditional doughnut, except for the taste and cooking method. It needs to be made with precision to avoid overcooking and to achieve a certain fluffiness inside.

These beignets melt in your mouth, while the powdered sugar helps compliment it. With each piece that you eat, more flavor is added to your taste buds.

The sugariness of the beignets can be elevated by selecting some of their artisan plates which include; Peach Cobbler Beignets, Banana Foster and Berry Berry. Each plate comes with six beignets topped with one of the three different house made fillings.

The service is quick and friendly.

The Beignet Spot offers plenty of places to sit. Customers can choose tables around the cafe, stools by the bar overlooking the busy streets of downtown or a secluded booth in the corner with pillows.

The location on Main Street is ideal. They’re in close proximity to many hot spots in downtown Riverside.

Limited parking meters are behind the restaurant, which does add to your spending total.

Items on the menu are fairly priced, being much cheaper than the Riverside Food Lab beignets and are worth a try.

This place offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items with the most expensive meal at $14.95.

Each item is fresh and can even be seen being made in the kitchen through a huge window in the dining area that gives a peek into the well lit kitchen.

Every dish served has its own twist on classic foods like the beignet combo which is scrambled eggs, sausages and grits with a handful of freshly-made beignets.

Regardless of what you order, the establishment provides a few puffy beignets showered in powdery sugar on the side.

The Breakfast “JFC” is a sandwich that includes jerk fried chicken, fried egg, cheese, tomato jam, arugula and their house sauce served on a brioche bun.

The breakfast sandwich comes with a side of tater tots and two warm, fluffy beignets.

The chicken is well prepared. It’s not dry at all and just the right amount of crispy. It is paired with melted cheddar cheese that perfectly falls over the chicken and fried egg.

The tomato jam gives the otherwise salty sandwich a hint of sweetness.

Whether you are looking for a place close to Riverside City College to grab a quick bite or to sit and talk to friends, something about the Beignet Spot is just right.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.