Life briefs – issue 8

By John Michael Guerrero
Sueño Navideño
Ballet Folklorico Leyenda will be performing in the Landis Performing Arts Center Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets and more information use the link: https://rccboxoffice.com/pr/.
Please note: No children under four are admitted except for Sat. at 2 p.m. when children two-three may attend. No babies in arms either. Everyone must have their own tickets.
Farmers market
AARP will be hosting a farmers market at Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Nutcracker showing
The Fox Performing Arts Center will be showing The Nutcracker Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. For more information use the link: https://americantheatreguild.com/riverside/shows/thenutcracker/.
Holiday Spectacular
The Riverside Plaza invites the community to Regal Riverside Plaza Courtyard Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Activities such as various family events, photo opportunities with Santa and more! For more information use the link: https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200023720320037.
If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to viewpoints.sports@gmail.com.