End of season sports briefs – issue 7

By Luis Trejo

Football

Riverside City College defeats Chaffey College with a final score of 49-14 to top off an amazing season going undefeated and claiming their ninth-consecutive Conference Championship.

Football is now 10-0 on the year Nov. 12.

Water Polo

RCC men’s water polo team defeats Grossmont Community College with a final score of 12-8 in the first round of the CCCAA Southern Regional Championships and advances to the SoCal Semifinals on Nov. 10.

In the men’s water polo game, Cuesta Community College defeats RCC 13-10 on Nov. 11.

In the women’s game in the first round of the CCCAA Southern Regional Championship game versus Cuesta Community College, RCC defeated Cuesta with a final score of 18-8 and advanced to the SoCal Semifinals on Nov. 10.

In round two of the CCCAA Southern Regional Championship game versus Fullerton, Fullerton defeated RCC with a final score of 7-5 on Nov. 11.

Volleyball

In the women’s volleyball game, Saddleback Community College defeated RCC 3-2 on Nov. 9.

The women play the following day at Golden West College and lose 2-3 on Nov. 10.

Volleyball is now 7-16 on the year.

Basketball

In the women’s basketball game, RCC defeated Santa Barbara City College 76-57 in the opening game of the Annual EOS Tournament. Riverside advances into the winner’s bracket on Nov. 10.

The women play the following day against Cerritos Community College and lose 61-68 on Nov. 11.

RCC’s women’s basketball team defeats Rio Hondo Community College with a final score of 88-84 and place third in the Host tournament on Nov. 12.

