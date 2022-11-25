Chew The Clock Podcast 11 – Thanksgiving Special

0 0

Episode description

This week Peter gives a brief update on how Riverside City College sports performed recently, what the future schedule looks like and what the global headlines are.

Time stamps:

A long break after a hot start. (Men’s basketball- 0:59)

Exceeding expectations heading into a big tournament. (Women’s basketball- 2:56)

One final update on the season. (Women’s volleyball- 4:40)

A state championship performance. (Men’s and Women’s cross country- 5:24)

Brief update on the playoffs. (Football- 6:39)

Victory Bell game, the Wild West and more. (Local sports- 7:16)

Legend of the week, World Cup performance and Formula One finale. (Global sports- 12:02)

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC

