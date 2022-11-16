Chew The Clock Podcast 8 & 9 package

0 0

Click here

Episode description

As the fall season wraps up, the winter season is starting. This week, Peter talks about the playoffs for multiple Riverside City College teams and gives a preview on the upcoming basketball season for the men’s and women’s teams.

Time stamps:

Confidence at an all time high. (Football- 0:53)

End of the season push. (Women’s Volleyball- 1:53)

A playoff look for both water polo teams. (Water Polo- 2:18)

Domination in the conference championship. (Cross Country- 4:31)

How has basketball faired in the past and what is the future like? (Basketball Preview- 6:50)

World Series rainout, MLS Cup final and competitive college teams. (Local Professional Sports- 8:10)

Racing Highlights and the NFL trade deadline. (Global Professional Sports- 13:31)

Click here

Episode description

Welcome back! This week, Peter talks about the playoffs for multiple Riverside City College sports as well as the start of the basketball season for the men’s and women’s teams.

Time stamps:

Moving onto the state championship. (Cross country- 1:12)

Results from the conference playoffs. (Men’s and women’s water polo- 2:24)

Breakout candidate helps in the win. (Women’s volleyball- 3:34)

A comeback for the ages. (Football- 4:35)

Hot start to the season. (Men’s basketball- 6:01)

Peter’s thoughts on the Title IX Tip-Off. (Women’s basketball- 6:56)

A championship title and better recent performances. (Local sports- 14:17)

World Series finish and other sports news. (Global sports- 19:12)

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.