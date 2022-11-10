Life briefs – issue 6

By William L.G Stephens & Angie Escalante
Veterans Celebration Parade and Festival
The City of Jurupa Valley and Flabob Airport will host a veterans parade and festival celebration Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It will take place at the Flabob Airport in Riverside. Admission for this event is free.
Cars and Coffee
The Rickshaws of Riverside Car Club will host a cars and coffee event at the Harvest Christian Fellowship at Riverside Nov. 12 from 8-10 a.m. Admission for this event is free.
Margaritas y Mas Festival ‘22
This festival will be held at North Park, Riverside Nov. 12 from 1-4 p.m. Enjoy unlimited tequila and mezcal tastings, and try out various foods provided via food trucks. General admission is $65 or $50 for groups of four or more. Participants must be 21 years or older to enter.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Movie Screening
The Regal Riverside Plaza will screen this movie Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $18.39 per person.
The Cure Tribute
The Curse will be doing a Cure Tribute Not. 26 at 8 p.m. at The Concert Lounge in Riverside. Tickets are $15 for advanced booking and $20 at the door. Participants must be 21 years or older to enter.
Thanksgiving Break
RCC will have its break from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27
Festival of Lights switch-on ceremony
Downtown Riverside will bring back its Festival of Lights switch-on on Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. Lights remain lit up until Jan. 6. The festival will have food and craft vendors, artisans and live entertainment. Santa will be available for pictures every Thursday-Sunday from 5-10 p.m. before he leaves for the North Pole on Dec. 24.
If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to viewpoints.artsandentertainment@gmail.com.