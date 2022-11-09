RCC kicker looks to play football at the highest level.

0 0

Jacob Marrooquin kicks the field goal adding another 3 points to the board. Special teams was responsible for most of the points in the first half of the game putting 9 points on the board. Tigers beat the Mt. Sac Mounties in triple overtime 35 to 33, remaining undefeated for the season.

Jacob Marroquin sits on the sideline waiting for an opportunity against Mt. SAC on Oct. 22.

By Dalila Romero

In his last year at Riverside City College, sophomore football kicker Jacob Marroquin looks to prepare to move forward with continuing his academic and athletic career.

Marroquin plays an often overlooked position for the undefeated 8-0 RCC football team and showed his talents early this season.

The position of a kicker, throughout high school, college and even the NFL does not get as much recognition as other positions despite the work and concentration required to play the position.

Marroquin does not let the pressures that come with making potentially game changing — or sometimes game winning — kicks affect him.

He is perfect in conference play making all 21 of his extra point attempts.

“I try not to pay much attention to outside stats or news,” Marroquin said. “I mainly focus on doing my job and contributing to our team’s success. At the end of the day that is what is most important.”

With field goals and extra points combined, Marroquin has scored a total of 42 points on the season.

“Truth be told, I’m a firm believer that if you put in the work and effort the results will follow,” Marroquin said.

That work ethic has been with Marroquin since he was able to walk with a soccer ball, rather than the American football.

Marroquin played soccer for the majority of his life but transitioned into the football scene during his freshman year of high school.

“Anyone has the physical ability to be a kicker,” Marroquin said. “What I feel sets me aside is the mental training and focus under pressure that contributes to my success. A lot of being a kicker is having the mental fortitude to endure high-pressure situations such as kicking the game-winning field goals or putting up points.”

It’s his training, mentally and physically, that sets him apart from other kickers.

“His attention to detail and intense preparation is what sets him apart,” sophomore punter Jared Campell said.

Marroquin strives to earn the status of hometown hero and steps up when the team needs him. The ability to make the game-winning field goal or set up a good field position for the defense that drives him.

“The best way to put it is we are either the heroes or the villains when it comes down to those critical situations,” Marroquin said.

Off the field, number might even be No.61 is a young man with big plans for his future.

“I hope to get a bachelor’s degree in business while also pursuing my dream of making it to the NFL,” Marroquin said. “The next step in my journey would be transferring to an FBS or FCS division I program to further my athletic and academic career.”

Through the long practices and loads of school work, Marroquin perseveres.

“The coaches, teammates, friends, and family who have believed in my success and potential.” Said Marroquin.

“Every time he steps on the field he produces,” Campbell said. “That’s why he’s the best junior college kicker in the nation.”

Marroquin has recently had that hard work pay off as he has received his first division I collegiate offer from Sacramento State.

Marroquin and the Tigers look to stay undefeated with their final regular season game against Chaffey College on Nov.12.

