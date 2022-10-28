Chew The Clock Podcast 7 – Record Days, Exciting Finishes and Late-Season Pushes

0 0

Episode description

This week Peter talks about his coverage of the recent cross country meet and football game while also talking about how the end of the season could play out for multiple teams.

Time stamps:

A recap of how the races went including interviews from the racers. (Cross country- 1:05)

The battle for the top spot in the state did not disappoint. (Football- 12:31)

RCC shows competitiveness in rematch. (Women’s water polo- 13:40)

One final game to decide the playoffs or not. (Men’s water polo- 14:16)

The losing streak is over. (Women’s volleyball- 14:45)

A rivalry game in the playoffs and more. (Local professional sports- 15:13)

Legend of the week and the US Grand Prix. (Global professional sports- 21:14)

