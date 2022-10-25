News briefs – issue 5

0 0

By Alondra Montes & John Michael Guerrero

National Security Agency and National Centers for Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity

Riverside City College is the first to establish an NSA validated program of study in the Riverside City College District. On Oct. 3 RCC was also designated NCAE for cyber defense by the NSA.

View the full presentation online via the link: https://legistarweb-production.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/attachment/pdf/1600731/RCC-Five-to-Thrive.pdf

Winter and spring registrations

Registration dates are now available via EduNav and MyPortal for the upcoming semesters. Be sure to check when your registration date are to enroll for classes you need.

RCC Employee of the Month

Journalism specialist Matthew Schoenmann won the David Dant Employee of the Month for October.

California State University, Bakersfield workshop

Oct. 28 from 10-11 a.m., CSUB will be hosting a virtual workshop for CSU applications.

Link: https://bit.ly/CSUAppWks

Password: Transfer

CORRECTION

In our previous issue Grossmont College was misidentified as Palomar College on the men’s water polo photo.

If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to viewpoints.news@gmail.com.

