Life briefs – issue 5

By Angie Escalante & Will L.G. Stephens

Sexuality And Gender Acceptance Drag Show

Location: Cafeteria

When: Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Hosted by the LGBTQIA2S+ Association for Student Success & Equity (LASSE) for the LGBTQIA2S+ History Month.

Halloween Town

Location: Quad

When: Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m.

Pricing: Free Admission

This event is open to everyone. Clubs will give out candy and host games for children 11 and younger. There will be a costume contest on Mine Okubo Ave., a haunted maze in the Landis Performing Arts Center and scary stories in the Stover Building.

Fifth Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

Location: Lake Alice Trading Co., Riverside

When: Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Pricing: Tickets start at $10

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Food & Wine Festival

Location: 3649 Mission Ave., Riverside

When: Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Pricing: Tickets start at $160

“Classics in the Park” by Rotary Club of Norco

Location: Pike Peak Park, Norco

When: Oct. 29 at 8:30 p.m.

Pricing: Free admission

Ofrenda Comunitaria and Candle Vigil

Location: Quad

When: Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Riverside City College will be hosting a collective ofrenda where we can honor colleagues, family, friends and students who have passed.

If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to viewpoints.artsandentertainment@gmail.com.

