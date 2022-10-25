Life briefs – issue 5

By Angie Escalante & Will L.G. Stephens
Sexuality And Gender Acceptance Drag Show
Location: Cafeteria
When: Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Hosted by the LGBTQIA2S+ Association for Student Success & Equity (LASSE) for the LGBTQIA2S+ History Month.
Halloween Town
Location: Quad
When: Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m.
Pricing: Free Admission
This event is open to everyone. Clubs will give out candy and host games for children 11 and younger. There will be a costume contest on Mine Okubo Ave., a haunted maze in the Landis Performing Arts Center and scary stories in the Stover Building.
Fifth Annual Halloween Bar Crawl
Location: Lake Alice Trading Co., Riverside
When: Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.
Pricing: Tickets start at $10
The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Food & Wine Festival
Location: 3649 Mission Ave., Riverside
When: Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.
Pricing: Tickets start at $160
“Classics in the Park” by Rotary Club of Norco
Location: Pike Peak Park, Norco
When: Oct. 29 at 8:30 p.m.
Pricing: Free admission
Ofrenda Comunitaria and Candle Vigil
Location: Quad
When: Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Riverside City College will be hosting a collective ofrenda where we can honor colleagues, family, friends and students who have passed.
