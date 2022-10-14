Life briefs – issue 4

0 0

By Julia Goldman

Undocumented Student Week

Within the week of Oct. 17-21, Riverside City College is hosting events to show support for undocumented students.

Speaker Benjamin Vargas will be hosting a seminar Oct. 17, providing information on campus resources such as food or housing from 1-2 p.m. at the Welcome Center in the Kane Building.

Student Financial Services is hosting a CA DREAM Act & AB540 workshop for undocumented students at the Welcome Center in the Kane Building Oct. 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Another workshop will also be hosted from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Welcome Center detailing RCC academics and programs. Dinner will be provided to people who show up.

Leyenda Ballet Folklórico

Layena Ballet Folklorico will be presenting a professional dance performance and provide an interactive dance lesson at the Cafeteria Oct. 19.

Mental Health Break – Collective Healing from Trauma

LGBTQIA2+ Association for Student Success & Equity (LASSE) is hosting an event for RCC’s LGBTQIA2S+ history month in MLK 304 Oct. 20 from 2-4 p.m.

ALLY training with Dr. Drea Dillion, parts I & II

LASSE, in partnership with Dr. Drea Dillion, will be presenting ALLY training in MLK 304 Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. as a part of RCC’s month long celebration of LGBTQIA2S+ history month.

“Cutting Edges” Artist Talk and VIP reception

Located within the Digital Library Auditorium, RCC is hosting a meet and greet for three California artists, Leigh Salgado, Denise Kraemer, and Marthe Aponte Oct. 22 from 1-3 p.m.

Saga Drag Show

As a part of RCC’s LGBTQIA2S+ month long celebration, the Saga will be hosting a Drag Show Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Cafeteria.

Halloween Town

RCC’s Halloween Festival is back this year and is taking place across the campus Oct. 28. The festival includes a costume contest on Mine Okubo Dr. at 5 p.m. and trick or treating in the Quadrangle for children under 11 from 6-8 p.m. The festival also includes a haunted maze in the Landis Performing Arts Center, scary stories in Stover 118 and games and performances all over campus. Admission is free, stop by for a fun and spooky celebration of Halloween!

If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to viewpoints.artsandentertainment@gmail.com.