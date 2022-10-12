News briefs – issue 4

By John Michael Guerrero & Luis Trejo

Free Application For Student Aid application are now open

The FAFSA is now open for the 2023-2024 academic year. Complete it now at studentaid.gov. For help in completing the FAFSA plan to attend the Complete Me Workshop or Cash For College Workshop at the Welcome Center in the Kane Building.

Complete Me Workshop

Oct. 13 from 4-5 p.m.

Location: Welcome Center in the Kane Building

Cash For College Workshops

Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and virtually from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Link: https://rccd-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtf-2sqj4qHdzrj_odresCGqpRElFzsBIf

California State University and University of California Application Workshops

The Transfer Center is hosting multiple workshops to help students complete applications for CSU/UCs 2023 applications.

UC Personal Insight Workshop

Oct. 21 from 12-1 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/UCPIQsWK

UC Application Workshop

Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Oct. 17 from 4-5 p.m. hosted by UCLA

Oct. 26 from 12-1 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/UCAppWk

CSU Application Workshop

Oct. 21 from 2-4 p.m.

Oct. 28 from 10-11 a.m. hosted by CSUB

Link: https://bit.ly/CSUAppWks

Route to cafeteria closed 

Beware when heading to your usual route when going to the cafeteria. As of Oct. 11 the area heading towards the cafeteria near the Landis Performing Arts Building has been gated and closed off. Students and staff must use an alternative walk-way to get to their destination.

