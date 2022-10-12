News briefs – issue 4

By John Michael Guerrero & Luis Trejo
Free Application For Student Aid application are now open
The FAFSA is now open for the 2023-2024 academic year. Complete it now at studentaid.gov. For help in completing the FAFSA plan to attend the Complete Me Workshop or Cash For College Workshop at the Welcome Center in the Kane Building.
Complete Me Workshop
Oct. 13 from 4-5 p.m.
Location: Welcome Center in the Kane Building
Cash For College Workshops
Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and virtually from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Link: https://rccd-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtf-2sqj4qHdzrj_odresCGqpRElFzsBIf
California State University and University of California Application Workshops
The Transfer Center is hosting multiple workshops to help students complete applications for CSU/UCs 2023 applications.
UC Personal Insight Workshop
Oct. 21 from 12-1 p.m.
Link: https://bit.ly/UCPIQsWK
UC Application Workshop
Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m.
Oct. 17 from 4-5 p.m. hosted by UCLA
Oct. 26 from 12-1 p.m.
Link: https://bit.ly/UCAppWk
CSU Application Workshop
Oct. 21 from 2-4 p.m.
Oct. 28 from 10-11 a.m. hosted by CSUB
Link: https://bit.ly/CSUAppWks
Route to cafeteria closed
Beware when heading to your usual route when going to the cafeteria. As of Oct. 11 the area heading towards the cafeteria near the Landis Performing Arts Building has been gated and closed off. Students and staff must use an alternative walk-way to get to their destination.