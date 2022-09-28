RCC beats Golden West in blowout, now ranked first in state

0 0

Reggie Retzlaff leaps over Kentrelle Omar to avoid the tackle and gets the first down. Tigers remain undefeated after beating the Rustlers 58-21. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

By Dalila Romero

The Riverside City College football team continued its string of blow out victories with a 58-21 victory over Golden West College.

The Tigers dominated out the gate. It only took 4 minutes 17 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game. This strong offense, combined defense, led to a 27-point advantage going into halftime.

RCC continued its offensive assault on the Rustlers while the defense did its part, turning Golden West over three times.

“It’s just me doing my craft and playing to the best of my ability,” RCC defensive back Damarco Moorer said. “Actions speak louder than words.”

This match was more than just a game for quarterback Jake Retzlaff as Golden West was his former college. He showed his old team what they were missing as he threw for more passing yards than the Rustlers totaled offensively Saturday afternoon.

“There were a lot of emotions going into the week and even more walking into the stadium,” he said. “I thrive off emotions, so that definitely helped my play on the field.”

The passing attack wasn’t the only threat for RCC. Running back Bryce Strong led the game in rushing with an efficient six carries for 64 yards.

“I stayed ready throughout the week,” he said. “When the opportunity presented itself I was able to be me and do what I do best.”

Golden West was ranked third in the state entering the game Saturday.

“They’re a great team and we have to play our best ball just to beat them,” sophomore wide receiver Reggie Retzlaff said. “Luckily we had a great game for ourselves and they are a great team.”

Retzlaff has been dominant through the first four games of this season, averaging more than 100 yards and almost two touchdowns per game.

“That’s the biggest deal with us, we are always competing with ourselves,” he said. “We don’t take a day off. We are always working.”

The Tigers will look to maintain their momentum when they play College of the Canyons on Oct. 1.