Riverside City College beats Long Beach City College in blow out fashion

Riverside City College Tiger Jake Retzlaff, 11, sees an opening in the line, and decides to run the ball downfield. The Tigers would defeat the Long Beach City College Vikings 48-20 on Sept 10 at Ramona High School Field. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Riverside City College Tiger Jake Retzlaff, 11, get dragged down just yards from the end zone by Long Beach City College Viking Hagen Foreman, 7D. The Tigers would defeat the Long Beach City College Vikings 48-20 on Sept 10 at Ramona High School Field. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Riverside City College Tiger Jake Retzlaff, 11, prepares to fend off a tackle as he runs the ball down field. The Tigers would defeat the Long Beach City College Vikings 48-20 on Sept 10 at Ramona High School Field. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Riverside City College Tiger Reggie Retzlaff, 1, leaps in the end zone to make the catch and score the touchdown. The Tigers would defeat the Long Beach City College Vikings 48-20 on Sept 10 at Ramona High School Field. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Riverside City College Tiger Alfred Jordan, 19, lays out for a pass near the goal line Photo by Hayden Kulick

By Dalila Romero

The Riverside City College football team came out firing on all cylinders as they put up 24 points in the first quarter as they took on Long Beach City College on Sept. 10.

Long Beach struggled to get its offense going, throwing two interceptions in the first quarter, both to Sophomore defensive back Demarco Moorer.

“It’s just a killer mentality,” Moorer said. “I see that stuff like that boosts the team so I just kept doing my thing.”

The Tigers defense had a strong showing overall, holding the Vikings to 13 points until the end of the fourth quarter where they scored a garbage time touchdown.

“We just worked hard all practice,” sophomore linebacker Gage Summers said. “We studied our playbook and we executed pretty well today.”

The effects of playing all road games began to lurk, as the turf is made out of a different material.

“The field is wood chips so it’s easier to get cut but besides that I wouldn’t really say it’s that much different than playing at home,” Summers said.

The Tigers offense also had a field day, scoring 31 points in the first half.

Starting Quarterback Jake Retzlaff backed up his record breaking performance against Mt. San Jacinto College with another strong performance against Long Beach. Retzlaff threw five touchdown passes, two of which to his brother Reggie Retzlaff.

“It’s just we’ve been throwing together for so long that I can’t remember so it’s just the little and small things that we understand with each other,” Jake said. “We’re always on the same page, we have a little telekinesis going on.”

The Tigers will play their next game at Saddleback College on Sept. 17.