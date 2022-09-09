Riverside City College cross country team warms up at University of Redlands invitational

1 0

Water splashes on the face of Riverside City College Tiger David Rush to help cool him down during the Redlands Invitational where temps exceeded 100 degrees on Sept 3 at Redlands University. Photo By Stephen Day, Viewpoints

Riverside City College Tiger Elani Huntley starts the second loop of her race as temperatures soared over 100 degrees during the Redlands Invitational Cross Country meet at Redlands University on Sept 3. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Riverside City College Tiger Gonzalo Sanchez moves through the pack during the men’s race at the Redlands Invitational on Sept 3 at Redlands University. Photo by Hayden Kulick, Viewpoints.

Riverside CIty College Tigers Raen Reyes and Gavyn Condit cool down and chat after completing the men’s race during the Redlands Invitational held at Redlands University on Sept 3. Reyes finished 33rd overall, and Condit finished 16th overall, both leading the pack of Tigers. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

By Hayden Kulick

The University of Redlands Invitational on Sept. 3 was used as a pre-season warm up race for the Riverside City College men’s and women’s cross country teams.

RCC took this race as an opportunity to get ready for the bigger races later in the season as the coaches did not let them use any racing shoes, they were told to run in their training shoes.

At the start of both the women’s and the men’s races, no one went out fast for the Tigers.

However in the men’s race, Sophomore runner Gavin Condit moved up throughout the race and ended up placing 16th overall with a time of 19 minutes and 29 seconds. Condit was also the first tiger to cross the finish line.

“My main goal is to keep the team together,” Condit said, “Our goal is to have around 20 seconds in between each other so I think we did a pretty good job at that.”

Sophomore runner Raen Reyes was not too far behind Condit as he placed 33rd with a time of 20 minutes and 6 seconds.

“We raced in trainers today so that was pretty tough,” Reyes said. “Your legs get more fatigued in the later parts of the race.”

The men’s team placed 4th overall.

During the women’s race, sophomore athlete Elani Huntley was leading for the Tigers early on but had to drop out of the race due to an injury.

Freshman Dakota Zamarripa was the first Tiger to finish with a time of 19 minutes and 47 seconds because of it.

“It was a good race,” she said. “I know I have plenty to work on but I’m glad I was able to compete in my first collegiate race.”

Freshman runner Adeleni Pacheco was the 4th Tiger to cross the finish line.

“I’m just excited that we are getting closer,” he said. “I’m excited to move up together as a team at the next meet.”

The Tigers will race again on Sept. 10 at the Coyote Invitational at Cal State San Bernardino.