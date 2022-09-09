Brother Quarterback Wide receiver duo breaks records in season opener

0 0

Riverside City College Tiger’s football team welcomes brothers Jake and Reggie Retzlaff to the field this season. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints

Leroy Orozco

After a heartbreaking loss in the state championship last season, the Riverside City College football team has officially turned the page to this year. Led by Tom Kraft, the team looks to take their season into December in hopes of getting back to the championship game.

That journey kicked off this past weekend with a 59-26 win as RCC toppled Mt. San Jacinto College. The offense looks to once again be electric, but they’re led by a new transfer quarterback from Golden West College, Jake Retzlaff.

Retzlaff came to Riverside in hopes of helping this team bring another state title home, but he had a bit more incentive than just that. Catching his passes is Retzlaff’s brother, Reggie Retzlaff.

“We’ve been throwing together for five, six years,” Jake said. “So it’s definitely different than throwing to any other guy on the team.”

Despite the Retzlaff brothers having a big night against MSJC, Jake managed to utilize his other key weapons on offense as he broke two RCC records. He broke the record for most passing touchdowns in a debut at six, and he shattered the single game passing yards record too.

Reggie was the star receiver of the game, totalling ten catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was just trying to have more fun this year than anything,” Reggie said. “Just enjoying every second I can on the field.”

Last season, Reggie was injured early in the season and had it cut short. However, entering this season, Reggie has big expectations for himself and the other talented receivers.

If RCC wants to get back to winning championships, the Retzlaff brothers will be a big part of it.