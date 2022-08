CAMPUS CRIME LOG

0 0

By Jennipher Vasquez

Trespassing

Date: 6/6/2022

Location: Riverside City College

Arrest and citation

Warrant Service

Date: 6/28/2022

Location: Cutter Pool – RCC

Booked

Arrest Warrant

7/4/2022

Location: RCC

Booked

Felony probation violation, possession of controlled substance; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Possession of controlled substance – Fentanyl, Trespassing

Date: 7/15/2022

Location: Parking area near Evans Field at RCC

Booked

Parole hold; Possession of Controlled Substance; Weapon on School Grounds; Trespassing

Date: 7/18/2022

Location: Quadrangle

Booked

Trespassing

Date: 7/20/2022

Location: Parking – University Ave.

Booked

Trespassing

Date: 7/21/2022

Location: Riverside City College District Offices Parking Structure

Booked

Warrant Service

Date: 7/24/2022

Location: RCC

Booked

The following are crime reports that did not list an arrest, booking or citation following the incident:

Stolen Vehicle, Vandalism

Date: 6/5/2022

Location: RCC

Vandalism

Date: 6/6/2022

Location: RCC

Stolen Vehicle

Date: 6/16/2022

Location: Fairfax Ave. – RCC

Vandalism

Date: 6/17/2022

Location: Lot N – Cosmetology Parking Lot

Hit & Run

Date: 6/22/2022

Location: Lot B

Stolen vehicle

Date: 6/27/2022

Location: Terracina Ave. Parking Structure

Petty Theft

Date: 7/16/2022

Location: RCC

Vandalism

Date: 7/25/2022

Location: Nursing Building

Vandalism to a vehicle

Date: 7/25/2022

Location: RCC