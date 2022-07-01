“Fentanyl Empire: The Inland Empire’s Latest Drug Crisis” has been released. Listen now on all platforms

Fentanyl, a drug that has been running rampant within the United States, is becoming a serious issue within the Inland Empire. The region that once was called “The Meth Capital of the World” now fears that fentanyl will cause another drug epidemic. Riverside City College Viewpoints journalists, in partnership with California Humanities through the Democracy and Informed Citizen Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program, looked to answer three questions: 1) How is the drug entering the region? 2) What does fentanyl do to a person who consumes it? 3) What solutions does the Inland Empire have?

