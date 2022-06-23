UPDATED: Riverside City College president dismissed, District chancellor announces

0 0

By Jennipher Vasquez

Gregory Anderson has been removed from his position as president of Riverside City College following a no confidence vote by the Riverside Community College District Faculty Association last month.

The decision was made during a closed session following the RCCD Board of Trustees meeting June 21.

The Faculty Association executive board alleged Anderson lacked leadership, responsibility and accountability.

RCCD Chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac notified the district of Anderson’s removal via email the following evening.

According to Isaac, an interim president will be named in the coming weeks. Vice President Lynn Wright will serve as acting president of the college until then.

“The future trajectory of the College is upward (and) onward,” Isaac said in his statement. “This change in leadership will provide opportunities for both stability and expansion. I look forward to finding an experienced leader for RCC who will advance the College mission and inspire college personnel, students and the communities we serve.”

Faculty Association President Rhonda Taube and Vice President Dariush Haghighat previously told Viewpoints their end goal was that Anderson would ultimately resign, otherwise they would ask the Board to dismiss him from the position.

Taube and Haghighat have yet to comment following the Board’s decision.

According to Anderson, he resigned from the position and the Board did not make the call to terminate his employment.

“My decision to resign comes after a great deal of thought and real commitment to the future of the college,” Anderson said. “I think the situation, the circumstances are pretty evident to everybody that there were certain challenges.”

However, the email sent by Isaac on Wednesday stated: “Board President Bill Hedrick reported that the Trustees reached a unanimous decision to release Gregory Anderson, Ph.D., from his position as president of Riverside City College, effective immediately.”

Hedrick could not be reached for comment.

Anderson, who started at RCC in 2018, said he is grateful for the years he spent as the college president and is certain that RCC will move forward in a positive way.

He had one final message for the students of RCC.

“I have nothing but love for the students of Riverside City College who always demonstrate courage, who always approach their studies with intellectual ability, with a big heart,” he said. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to lead your college and I have every confidence that you will succeed in your academics and in your future as well.”

This story is developing.