By Hayden Kulick

The 2022 California primary election has the potential to satisfy gamblers’ desire to bet on sports.

This election features the Legalize Sports Betting on American Indian Lands Initiative that will legalize sports betting at American Indian gaming casinos and licensed racetracks in California.

The ballot measure would allow people to place bets on professional and amatuer sports in casinos and licensed race tracks — with the exception of high school sports.

This ballot would enact a 10% tax on profits from sports betting on racetracks. The California Department of Health would use 15% of that tax revenue for researching, developing and implementing programs to prevent gambling addictions. Another 15% would be allocated to the Bureau of Gambling Control. The remainder of the revenue would go to the General Fund.

The ballot measure would also make dice games such as craps and roulette legal at tribal casinos.

Out of the three ballot measures, the Legalize Sports Betting on American Indian Lands Initiative has gained the most popularity. According to Ballotpedia.org, over $30 million in support contributions were raised by 44 different unions, organizations and Indian tribes, whereas the other two ballots have raised a combined $7 million.

Supporters of this proposition believe that Californians should have the right and freedom to gamble on what they want. They also believe the measure allows “responsible” gambling.

Taxpayers Against Special Interest Monopolies is the leading opposition and is backed by eight different corporations and unions.

The main argument against the measure is that cities in California should be investing their money into the safety and well being of their residents.