Say goodbye to the iPod: End of an Era

By Laura Bautista

The ipod has been discontinued, two decades after Steve Jobs first unveiled it to the world.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing said, “We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV.”

For those who grew up in the early 2000’s, it’s nostalgic to use an iPod to listen to playlists without interruption from messages or calls.

Many have fond memories of adding music onto iPods from the computer and waiting for it to finish downloading. Those who had iPods but didn’t have a computer had to ask a friend or family member to use their computers to download songs. People these days will see that as annoying but it was actually a bonding experience.

We all remember the iconic commercials with people’s silhouettes dancing while listening to their iPods in front of colorful backgrounds. The sleek and simple designs that made it simple to carry in our pockets which was revolutionary at the time.

In today’s state of music, apps like Pandora and Spotify make it easy to listen to dozens of songs. We can easily download songs from the iTunes store without the hassle. Technology is always evolving to make things such as downloading songs simpler, but we should never forget how it all started.