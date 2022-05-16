Saul “Canelo” Alvarez gets his second loss since 2013

0 0

By Xavier Constantino

The last time Saul “Canelo” Álvarez lost was September 2013 against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Yep, it’s been that long.

Canelo (57-2-2) entered the sold-out T-Mobile Arena as the undisputed super middleweight champion, moving up two weight classes to strip the undefeated Russian Dmitry Bivol of his World Boxing Association light heavyweight belt.

Bivol (20-0) entered as the WBA light heavyweight champion determined to retain his light heavyweight belt from the undisputed super middleweight mexican.

As soon as the first bell rang, Bivol used a combination of jabs and power shots to frustrate Canelo, landing nearly 160 punches through all 12 rounds, according to Compubox.

Canelo, known for his close and personal style of fighting, tried to land heavy counters but the Russian’s high guard defended against most of Canelo’s attacks.

With the combination of Bivol’s output and none of Canelo’s shots having any effects on Bviol, Canelo was frustrated only managing to land a career low 84 punches through 12 rounds according to Compubox.

The judges scorecards read 115-113 all in favor of Bivol, winning by unanimous decision, in a fight that looked anything but close. The judges actually had Bivol at a draw after the 11th round, meaning Bivol had to win the 12th round to win the fight.

“I proved myself today,” Bivol said in an in-ring interview. “If you don’t believe in yourself, what do you do? I believed. My team believed me. And you all should believe in yourself to achieve what you want.”

“You have to accept it, it’s boxing,” Álvarez said. Sometimes in boxing, you win. Sometimes you lose. Not making excuses.”

Álvarez also stated that he will be exercising his rematch clause. “Of course I want a rematch. This doesn’t end like this.”