Rerun Shuffle 25: ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 01×06 – “Mistaken Identity”

Disclaimer: In an attempt to lessen our workloads, we have pre-recorded some Rerun Shuffle episodes. This particular episode was recorded on May 3, 2022.

Episode description

This episode, Tim and Leo get into classic ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” We take a closer look at “Mistaken Identity” where main character Will and his cousin Carlton get pulled over by a White cop in the Palm Desert. Does this episode hold up? Tune in to find out!

Trigger/content warnings: Racism, racial profiling, police and the threat of violence

Time stamps

00:00:00 – 00:30:11 — Intro + What are we watching?

00:30:11 – 00:33:36 — “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” background

00:33:36 – 00:53:37 — “Mistaken Identity” recap

00:53:37 – 01:07:40 — How does it hold up?

01:07:40 – 01:09:00 — Outro

