Best fashion of Coachella 2022

By Alyssa Cadena

Influencers and celebrities celebrated the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s return after a two-year pandemic hiatus with their best festival looks yet.

This year’s Coachella proved basic and comfortable outfits are perfect for standing in the crowds. The three-day festival also proved the more grandiose outfits, though iconic, make attendees want to get a detox once the weekend is over.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber started controversy for attending Coachella in a chilled combination of Y2K fashion, a tight crop top and loosely fitted cargo pants. Even with their simple looks they still remain fashionable and comfortable with their small shoulder bags and beach waves with small braids scattered around.

The “Queen of Coachella” Vanessa Hudgens, previously known for her indie outfits, wore a bold matching pink set with a halter top and flowy pants by Triangl. It was the perfect outfit for dancing and staying free within the big crowds.

Harry Styles’ stage outfit was dashing but reminded me of the children’s book “The Rainbow Fish.” Styles wore a sequined rainbow top and trousers set designed by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. It was a phenomenal performance and overall great outfit that added to his incredible stage presence.

When she wasn’t making several costume changes on stage, Doja Cat wore a sculpted and fashionably tattered black top that resembled Marvel’s favorite symbiote Venom as her casual outfit. The shiny crop top was paired with tight ombre pants in brown, yellow and orange. Doja Cat completed the look with a pair of black platform boots and bold sunglasses, a common trend at this year’s Coachella.

Conan Gray was a pink storm during his performance with his hot pink platform heels, elegant gloves and long sheer garment. The look was an homage to Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino fall 2022 collection.

Influencer Emma Chamberlain once again never disappoints in showcasing her vintage fashion. Styled in a gold bodysuit by Knorts Knit Denim and added with a black and red crossover belt by Smoking Vintage, she showed off her short hair and antique glasses ready to take on the festival.

Crochet was one of the biggest themes of Coachella, with it being easily worn and its diversity pairing well with any top or bottom. Halle Bailey dressed in a crochet dress, styled in a breathable outfit that left room for roaming around to different concerts.