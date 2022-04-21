Rerun Shuffle Special: ‘King of the Hill’ 6×08 “Joust Like A Woman” Commentary Track

0 0

This week, in an attempt to take it a little easy before Spring Break, Leo and Tim take some time to revisit one of their first episodes- and you get to join them! Cue up the King of The Hill episode “Joust Like A Woman” on your platform of choice and follow Tim’s instructions during the intro to watch the episode with our hosts in real-time.We hope you enjoy this little experiment!

Content/trigger warning: Misogyny

