Fashion Review: Oscars

By: Alyssa Cadena

The 94th Academy Awards showcased many fashion designers’ works to honor the most impactful films of the year. Although the events at the Oscars were unexpected, the outfits worn by the celebrities were just as striking.

Classy in pink: Zoe Kravitz

Styled in Saint Laurent, Zoe Kravitz wore a soft pink gown, aligned with a sweetheart neckline and paired with a bow on top. The fashion piece differed from her previous red carpet looks, wearing mainly black from the recent release of “The Batman.”

Cropped Suit: Timothee Chalamet

Wearing Louis Vuitton, Chalamet was tailored in a midriff suit without a shirt and a cut out in the back of his suit. Not the usual classic black suit worn by men, showcasing its own statement.

The black suit offers glitter sequins and lace trimming around the wrist and is completed with Cartier jewelry.

Iconic Triangular Cut: Emilia Jones

Having a full dress is overrated, and dresses that are cut out in the center have become a trend in today’s fashion industry. Wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Emilia was designed in a halter top gown that had a triangular cut that showed off her waist.

Cheek in Blue: Kodi Smit-McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee rocked a full light blue suit designed by Bottega Veneta. Colorful suits became a theme at this year’s Oscars, highlighting high fashion and masculinity.

The suit was worn with light blue shoes that had ingrained studs and black soles on the bottom of the shoe, which adds contrast to the blue colors.

Flashback fashion: Zendaya

Zendaya, styled by Valentino Haute Couture, made a fashion statement by wearing a cropped button-up blouse and an eccentric long skirt. This look was a revamp of Sharon Stone’s look from the 1988 Oscars, where she wore the same silhouette but was paired with a Vera Wang skirt and Gap blouse.

Pretty in Pink: Lily James

Lily James styled in Atelier Versace Couture gave such a vibe shift from her previous role in the series “Pam and Tommy.” Her look matched pink and lace embroidery around the dress along with darker shaded pink flowers flowing through the dress.

Lavender blossom: Demi Singleton

Sporting a silky lavender dress by Miu Miu, the gown had a heart shaped neckline leading down to the purple and white stones flowing from the top of the dress to the bottom.

Ethereal in sequins: Jessica Chastain

Winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for Leading Role, Chastain was wearing a Gucci gown in an ombre between the colors of peach and purple.

“The gown had a sense of humor, which women’s clothing so rarely has; she wanted to tell us something more about herself than just that she is beautiful,” Rachel Tashjian of “HarpersBAZAAR” said.

Wavy in blue: Megan Thee Stallion

Performing at the Oscars, Megan Thee Stallion dressed in a Zuhair Murad Couture gown and Jimmy Choo platform heels. The gown was a sheer blue that had a train that ventured in different directions.

No need for dresses: Kristen Stewart

Unlike the other women at the Oscars, Kristen Stewart wore a matching Chanel tuxedo and shorts. According to “The Cut” she has made an impact on fashion by possibly being the first woman to wear shorts to a red carpet. Giving both a bold look and room for change in the fashion industry.