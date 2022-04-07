Preview: Theater department to showcase newest production ‘Into the Woods’
By Stephen Day
“Into the Woods,” written by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, tells the story of pursuing wishes and the consequences that come from getting what you want.
The musical centers around a collection of well-known fairy tale characters, like Cinderella who wishes she could attend the ball, Jack of beanstalk fame who wishes he could keep his best friend, a cow named Milky White and of course Little Red Riding Hood who just wishes for a bigger basket of sweets to eat on her way to Grandma’s house.
At the center of the story, however, is the Baker and his wife who wish for a child and the adventure they have going “Into the Woods.”
The entire cast does a great job of bringing the audience into the story. Look for strong performances from Bianca Garcia as Little Red Riding Hood, who brings wonderful expressions and exuberance to the character. Tucker Boyes and Danielle Vargas both show great chemistry and tension as the Baker and his wife. Steven Biggs, who takes on the dual parts of the Narrator and the Mysterious Man, brings great comedic timing in the latter role that will leave you laughing out loud. “Into the Woods” will open at the Landis Performing Arts Center on April 7-10. Nightly shows will be held April 7-9 at 7 p.m. and matinees April 9-10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online through the Riverside City College box office. (https://rccboxoffice.com/rcctheatre/)