Preview: Theater department to showcase newest production ‘Into the Woods’

By Stephen Day

“Into the Woods,” written by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, tells the story of pursuing wishes and the consequences that come from getting what you want.

The musical centers around a collection of well-known fairy tale characters, like Cinderella who wishes she could attend the ball, Jack of beanstalk fame who wishes he could keep his best friend, a cow named Milky White and of course Little Red Riding Hood who just wishes for a bigger basket of sweets to eat on her way to Grandma’s house.

At the center of the story, however, is the Baker and his wife who wish for a child and the adventure they have going “Into the Woods.”

The entire cast does a great job of bringing the audience into the story. Look for strong performances from Bianca Garcia as Little Red Riding Hood, who brings wonderful expressions and exuberance to the character. Tucker Boyes and Danielle Vargas both show great chemistry and tension as the Baker and his wife. Steven Biggs, who takes on the dual parts of the Narrator and the Mysterious Man, brings great comedic timing in the latter role that will leave you laughing out loud. “Into the Woods” will open at the Landis Performing Arts Center on April 7-10. Nightly shows will be held April 7-9 at 7 p.m. and matinees April 9-10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online through the Riverside City College box office. (https://rccboxoffice.com/rcctheatre/)

Cinderella’s evil stepmother (Ryan Ong) in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

The Baker’s Wife (Danielle Vargas) sits and ponders in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

The Witch (Stephanie Ygelsias) intimidates the Baker and his Wife into gathering the objects she needs in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Jack (Jeamil Haboud) prepares to climb the beanstalk to get more gold to get his beloved cow Milky White back from the Baker and his Wife in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Jack (Jeamil Haboud) sings a soulful solo in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

The Baker (Tucker Boyes) tries to prevent Jack (Jeamil Haboud) from leaving to get more gold to buy back Milky White in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

The Baker (Tucker Boyes) and his wife (Danielle Vargas) sing a duet in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

The Two Princes (Spencer Sharp and Latrell Logan) dance and sword play in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

The Spirit (Steven Biggs) and the Witch (Stephanie Ygelsias) argue in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Rapunzel (Jade Duong) gets ready to let down her hair while the Baker’s Wife (Danielle Vargas) tricks her into believing she is her prince in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

The Baker’s Wife (Danielle Vargas) tries to steal Cinderella’s (Jessica James) shoe since it’s one of the items she needs to give to the Witch in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Cinderella’s evil stepmother (Ryan Ong), Florinda (Natalie Dahl) and Lucinda (Erin Grace Kekuewa) laugh at and mock the Baker and his wife in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.





A more cautious Red Riding Hood (Bianca Garcia) brandishes a knife after Jack (Jeamil Haboud) unwittingly surprises her in the woods in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Cinderella (Jessica James) sings a solo in Riverside City College’s performance of Into the Woods running from April 7-11. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

