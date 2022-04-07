Artists and cosplayers unite at Riverside City College TigerCon

0 0

By Jesus Coronel

Artists and cosplayers displayed their passions and dedication to their field at Riverside City College’s first TigerCon.

The event was held in the Salvatore G. Rotella Digital Library on April 5 and was a success for its inaugural running.

“I hope that TigerCon continues in the future,” RCC Outreach Librarian Daniel Slota said. “We had an awesome turnout this year and I am surprised about the student engagement.”

Art instructor Will Kim explained TigerCon’s success was primarily centered around Associated Students of Riverside City College’s (ASRCC) leadership and active participation from the students.

“Definitely a great turn out, especially for something like this at RCC for the first time,” Kim said.

Guest speakers were also at the convention and Kim was happy about it.

“We are grateful (that) talented and passionate animation professionals like Sam Spina and Caroline Leaf gave inspiring informative and practical tips and advice to our students,” Kim said.

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament was also held at the venue during the afternoon.

It got many students’ attention.

“In terms of the local scene, I am trying to get better at the game since I know some friends who are better than me,” a student said.

The event gave students and faculty something to look forward to.

“It’s been a big success and I hope we continue to do it,” Slota said. “We had an awesome turnout this year and I am surprised about the amount of student engagement throughout.”

A collection of books, comics and artwork by Patrick C. Scullin is laid out on a vendor table in the Digital Library at Riverside City College, which hosted the first Comic Con style event on Campus called TigerCon on April 5. Photo By Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Albert Jaramillo, ASRCC student body president and Welding Technologies and Entrepreneurship major, arranges metal flowers that he has for sale at TigerCon, a Comic-Con style event, held in the Salvatore G. Rotella Digital Library and Learning Resource Center at Riverside City College on April 5. Photo By Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

A collection of TigerCon buttons available for free to attendees of the Comic-Con style event held in the Salvatore G. Rotella Digital Library and Learning Resource Center at Riverside City College on April 5. Photo By Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Metal Flowers, made by Albert Jamarillo, ASRCC Student Body President and Welding Technologies major, available for sale at TigerCon, a Comic-Con style event held at the Salvatore G. Rotella Digital Library and Learning Resource Center at Riverside City College. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Julia Rose, face painter and characterture artist, paints Squirtle, a Pokemon character, on the arm of Lila Rodriguez, Film studies major, at TigerCon, a Comic-Con style event held at the Salvatore G. Rotella Digital Library and Learning Resource Center at Riverside City College on April 5. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Daniela Arbarca, artist, sits a her table displaying her artwork, available for sale at TigerCon, a Comic-Con style event held at the Salvatore G. Rotella Digital Library and Learning Resource Center at Riverside City College on April 5. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Jesus Coronel, Asst. Sports Editor for Viewpoints, selects his Super Smash Bros. character while Tristin Morales, ASRCC Student Body Vice President, looks on. A Super Smash Bros. tournament was held as part of TigerCon, a Comic-Con style event held at the Salvatore G. Rotella Digital Library and Learning Resource Center at Riverside City College on April 5. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Jonathan Parades (left), Business Administration major, battles Chris Lavado (right), Graphic Design major, in the Super Smash Bros. tournament held at TigerCon, a Comic-Con style event held in the Salvatore G. Rotella Digital Library and Learning Resource Center at Riverside City College on April 5. Chris Lavado was the winner of the match. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Students line up to show their Cleared4 Blue pass and Student ID’s to gain access to TigerCon, a Comic-Con style event held at the Salvatore G. Rotella Digital Library and Learning Resource Center at Riverside City College on April 5. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.