Artists and cosplayers unite at Riverside City College TigerCon

By Jesus Coronel
Artists and cosplayers displayed their passions and dedication to their field at Riverside City College’s first TigerCon.
The event was held in the Salvatore G. Rotella Digital Library on April 5 and was a success for its inaugural running.
“I hope that TigerCon continues in the future,” RCC Outreach Librarian Daniel Slota said. “We had an awesome turnout this year and I am surprised about the student engagement.”
Art instructor Will Kim explained TigerCon’s success was primarily centered around Associated Students of Riverside City College’s (ASRCC) leadership and active participation from the students.
“Definitely a great turn out, especially for something like this at RCC for the first time,” Kim said.
Guest speakers were also at the convention and Kim was happy about it.
“We are grateful (that) talented and passionate animation professionals like Sam Spina and Caroline Leaf gave inspiring informative and practical tips and advice to our students,” Kim said.
A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament was also held at the venue during the afternoon.
It got many students’ attention.
“In terms of the local scene, I am trying to get better at the game since I know some friends who are better than me,” a student said.
The event gave students and faculty something to look forward to.
“It’s been a big success and I hope we continue to do it,” Slota said. “We had an awesome turnout this year and I am surprised about the amount of student engagement throughout.”
