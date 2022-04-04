Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring Carnival!

0 0

By Laura Bautista

Jurupa Valley was greeted with breezy weather, blooming flowers and a festive carnival this spring.

Rubidoux Spring Break Spectacular lasted from March 18-27 and was one of the first carnivals held in Riverside since February 2020. Naturally a lot of people attended.

“For two years being stuck at home got very boring, but now it feels like things are slowly getting better,” attendee Edgar Bautista said.

Karina Torres, a mother of two kids, said, “This is the first time my kids got to experience what a carnival is like and I’m glad that we went somewhere that isn’t a park for a change.”

Wristbands with QR codes and digital credits replaced the usual carnival ticket that would be exchanged for ride and game admission.

Aside from tickets getting replaced with wristbands, the Rubidoux Spring Break Spectacular had all the quintessential rides that any classic carnival has.

There was an area that was five feet high, a small merry go round, bumper cars, mini roller coasters, and the crown of the carnival, a big Ferris wheel that lights up.

If people got hungry or thirsty, there were stands where they could buy corn dogs, slushies, popcorn and more.

There was a booth for face painting, an area for vendors selling jewelry and accessories and three fun houses. The combination of colorful lights, sounds of laughter and smiles made the spring night truly amazing.