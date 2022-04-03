Most anticipated makeup products for 2022

0 0

By Alyssa Cadena

Each year makeup brands craft products that will be raved about and used universally on the skin. The most anticipated makeup products in 2022 have created room for creativity and confidence.

Beauty launches introduce new items and themes that connect to the current themes of the makeup industry. These makeup releases from 2022 thus far have been shown to add an extra layer of art to makeup.

Kosos Revealer Skin-Improving SPF 25 (released in March)

This lightweight foundation gives a natural shine to the skin and protects it from any sun damage with its integrated sunscreen.

It costs about $42 per bottle and they offer as many as 36 shades.

Its ingredients of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide acid protects the skin from any imperfections while wearing this product throughout the day.

MacStack Mascara (released in March)

It’s essential for a mascara to bring great length and volume to enhance the eyes along with an angled brush that allows you to coat every eyelash.

Long-lasting and anti-smudge mascaras can be hard to find. This mascara guarantees long-lasting wear and volumizes the lashes with a bold finish.

Espressoh hi_liner (released in March)

This is a vegan, black eyeliner that allows easy application with its thin and easy to control applicator when going for a strong eye look.

A powerful and simplistic tool that can bring an entire look to a 10.

“The indie Italian makeup brand now has classic black liquid eyeliner with a felt tip that makes application extremely easy,” Bianca Nieves of Teen Vogue said.

Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick (released in February)

Fenty offers ten lipstick shades with full coverage finishes and a variety of colors for both fall and summer.

The lipstick applicator is inspired by Rihanna’s iconic cupid’s bow and includes both vitamin C and E to hydrate the lips.

It provides a bold lip and provides a refillable box to add as many shades as desired for any look.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation (released in January)

This foundation is one of the first products released this year and creates room for a hydrating glow that compliments the skin.

Tilbury released 30 shades that factor in both skincare and foundation, which leaves the perfect finish on any complexion.

The hyaluronic acid gives a hydrating and brightening finish to give that healthy glow.

Milk Makeup Bionic Glow Illuminating Liquid Highlighter (released in February)

The perfect glow for the summertime that can be added to your sunscreen or foundation for a gradient look.

According to “Popsugar Beauty,” it’s easy to apply on the skin and doesn’t give the appearance of glitter on the face but a warm glow.

It has two shades to cater to light and dark complexions while still making sure the glow is noticeable and vibrant.

LYS Beauty Triple Fix Full Coverage Brightening Concealer (released in March)

Its unique shape allows coverage in small areas and its accessible size makes it convenient for traveling.

The coverage gives a skin-like finish as it is blended.

This concealer is a simplistic necessity and will get you going through any upcoming occasion.