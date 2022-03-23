Ravers to roll down the rabbit hole at Insomniac’s ‘Beyond Wonderland’

0 0

Festival go-ers raise their hands as a DJ performs at Escape Halloween in 2019. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

By Daniel Hernandez and William L.G. Stephens

Headbangers, ravers and bassheads are expected to roll from home to house once again as their wonderland gets back to normal.

Insomniac’s “Beyond Wonderland” music festival returns to its regular time slot on March 25 and 26 at the National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino — its second show since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020.

The “Alice in Wonderland” themed event has a stacked line-up with a ridiculous amount of artists on both days.

Day one will have big name artists from various sub-genres like “Zedd,” “DJ Snake” and “Benny Benassi.” Day two will showcase “Zeds Dead,” “Valentino Khan” and “Seven Lions.”

For the second time, The Mad Hatter’s castle stage will be in the venue’s race track, a location that was previously gated off prior to the pandemic.

Both nights will kick off at 5 p.m. and go until 2 a.m. It’s recommended to arrive early to avoid the long lines of parking, security and entry.

The event offers both one day general admission as well as two day VIP passes.

According to Insomniac, 98% of the tickets are sold out.