Swimming and Diving team shows potential in RCC Invitational

A diver spins through his flips as water is flung from his body at the RCC Aquatics Complex on March 11 at the RCC Invitational.

Judges relay their awards after the last dive at the RCC Aquatics Complex on March 11 at the RCC Invitational.

Riverside City College swimmer swims laps in the practice lanes while waiting for the next heat at the RCC Aquatics Complex on March 11 at the RCC Invitational.

Judges watch as a diver attempts to stick his dive at the RCC Aquatics Complex on March 11 at the RCC Invitational .

Swimmers take their mark as the next heat begins at the RCC Aquatics Complex on March 11 at the RCC Invitational .

By Mya Castro

Riverside City College women’s swim and dive team fell short of first place at the RCC Invitational and took second overall while the men’s team placed sixth.

Orange Coast College beat the Tigers by just 43 points. RCC top swimmers Valerie Juarez, Loren Loffelmacher and Pilar Lara helped the team accumulate a total of 863 points in the meet.

Coach Doug Finfrock is looking forward to seeing the team win as the team progresses through the season.

“The girls have been swimming strong, we’ve won a few meets and their times are getting better,” Finfrock said. “I like where we’re at and I think we have the potential to have a successful season.”

Loffelmacher placed first in two of four events during the meet this past weekend. She was able to accumulate 69 points for the team and plans on working harder the rest of the season to see more successful meets.

“I hope to get first in the conference,” Loffelmacher said. “I think we have a really good shot at getting that this season.”

Loffelmacher also has expectations for herself and says that showing up to every practice and working hard will get her to where she wants to be.

“I would like to go to state and I’d also like to get first in the women’s 200 IM and 400 IM in conference,” Loffelmacher said.

With a total of 295 points, the men’s team placed sixth overall at the invitational out of 10 teams. Freshmen Ben McCombs, Yanis Massignan and Seth Zarn lead the team with a total of 103 points combined.

McCombs’ highest placing was seventh place in the men’s 200 yard fly coming in at 2 minutes and 21.07 seconds.

McCombs believes that even though the team had a slow start to the season, there’s still hope for them to see more success in later meets.

“The season started off pretty slow but because we put in a lot of practice and effort we’re making progress,” McCombs said. “Our times are improving as a team so I think we are doing well.”