Rerun Shuffle 19: ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ 02×17 – “Bounty Hunters”

Disclaimer: In an attempt to lessen our workloads, we have pre-recorded some Rerun Shuffle episodes. This particular episode was recorded on March 10, 2022.

Episode description

This week, Leo and Tim take a look at an episode of Cartoon Network’s “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” that, while just being a cute nod to Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 classic “Seven Samurai,” also manages to have a lot to say about the state of the Jedi Order at this point in Star Wars history.

Content/Trigger warning: On-screen kills

Time stamps

0:00:15-0:1:45 Intro

0:01:45-0:05:27 What Are We Watching?

0:05:27-0:15:01 Background on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

0:15:01-0:42:55 “Bounty Hunters” Recap

0:42:55-0:57:07 Does It Hold Up?

0:57:07-0:58:18 Outro

Music:

Eastridge Turnstile by The Loyalist | https://soundcloud.com/the_loyalist_official

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License

