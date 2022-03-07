Rerun Shuffle 17: ‘Psych’ 04×04 — “The Devil’s In The Details…And In The Upstairs Bedroom”

Disclaimer: In an attempt to lessen our workloads, we have pre-recorded some Rerun Shuffle episodes. This particular episode was recorded on February 24, 2022.
Episode description
This week Leo and Tim discuss USA’s mystery-comedy Psych with an episode that takes a look at the Catholic church. Does it hold up? Join us to find out!
Content/Trigger warning: Suicide, mention of police brutality/shootings
Time stamps
00:00:00-00:01:13 Intro
00:01:13-0:12:20 What Are We Watching?
0:12:20-0:17:27 Background on Psych
0:17:27-1:25:57 The Devil’s In The Details Recap
1:25:57-1:27:01 Outro
