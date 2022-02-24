Rerun Shuffle 16: ‘Friends’ 01×02 — “The One With the Sonogram at the End”

0 0

Disclaimer: In an attempt to lessen our workloads, we have pre-recorded some Rerun Shuffle episodes. This particular episode was recorded on February 10, 2022.

Episode description

Tim and Leo are the ones who are over Ross and Rachel. Our co-hosts revisit “Friends” and take a look at it with a particularly critical lens. Listen in to find out if “The One With the Sonogram at the End” holds up today.

Content/Trigger warning: Lesbophobia, fatphobia/fat shaming

Time stamps

00:00:00 – 00:19:25 — Intro + What are we watching?

00:19:25 – 1:04:16 — Episode background and recap

1:04:16 – 1:22:03 — How does it hold up?

1:22:03 – 1:25:37 — Next week’s episode + Outro

