Rerun Shuffle 13: ‘BoJack Horseman’ 5×09 – “Ancient History”

In Rerun Shuffle’s penultimate episode, Tim and Leo watch something a little newer than usual. They discuss relationship dynamics, representation and some heavy themes that “BoJack Horseman” frequently touch on.
Content/Trigger warning: Mentions of sex, substance dependence, miscarriages, abuse, trauma, mental illness, PTSD, aphobia
Time codes
00:00:00 – 00:03:30 — Intros
00:03:30 – 00:29:22 — What Are We Watching?
00:29:22 – 00:33:34 — Background on “BoJack Horseman”
00:33:34 – 01:55:43 — “Ancient History” Recap
01:55:43 – 02:05:04— How Does It Hold Up?
02:05:04 – 02:06:39 — Outro
