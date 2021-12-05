Rerun Shuffle 13: ‘BoJack Horseman’ 5×09 – “Ancient History”

0 0

In Rerun Shuffle’s penultimate episode, Tim and Leo watch something a little newer than usual. They discuss relationship dynamics, representation and some heavy themes that “BoJack Horseman” frequently touch on.

Content/Trigger warning: Mentions of sex, substance dependence, miscarriages, abuse, trauma, mental illness, PTSD, aphobia

Time codes

00:00:00 – 00:03:30 — Intros

00:03:30 – 00:29:22 — What Are We Watching?

00:29:22 – 00:33:34 — Background on “BoJack Horseman”

00:33:34 – 01:55:43 — “Ancient History” Recap

01:55:43 – 02:05:04— How Does It Hold Up?

02:05:04 – 02:06:39 — Outro

